Medical Council of India inspects Patiala govt medical college

A four-member Medical Council of India (MCI) team inspected academic, clinical facilities, and infrastructure at Government Medical College on Friday. The visit is part of a mandatory process, before the college can continue with 50 additional MBBS seats allotted to it in 2016.

The college has the permission to offer 150 regular MBBS seats, with the continuation of additional seats, subject to an annual process that includes inspection.

The process will continue for five years before these additional seats are also classified as regular. The MCI team also went through laboratories, intensive care units and wards and operations theatres to look into facilities and equipment.

They also directed doctors and support staff to present records pertaining to their department and academics. A meeting was held with Dr BS Sidhu. Dr OP Mishra from Institute of Medical Sciences, Varanasi, led the MCI team. Other members of team were Dr V Venktraghavan from Bengalore Medical College and Research Institute; Dr JM Teja from Gujarat Medical College and Robin Ira Shah from North Bengal Medical College, West Bengal. The team interacted closely with nurses.