Newborn dies after anaemic mother delivers on road in Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib

A 36-year-old woman suffering from anaemia gave birth to a child on a road here on Tuesday, but the infant died soon after the birth. The family members of the woman, working as a labourer here, have alleged that she did not get proper health facilities which led to the tragedy.

After giving birth to the child, the condition of the woman deteriorated. She was taken to the Fatehgarh Sahib civil hospital, from where she was referred to a Patiala hospital. The woman, who lives in Sanghol village, is originally a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Kayampur Majra village.

Her husband Rajinder Kumar, who is also a labourer, told the media that his wife was being treated at a Sanghol-based public health centre but doctors there referred her to the Khamano civil hospital, saying she was suffering from severe anaemia.

On reaching the Khamano hospital, doctors examined her and referred her to Fatehgarh Sahib. The couple later returned home on Monday.

Rajinder said that his wife had labour pain on Monday night and when the couple left for Sanghol-based health centre the next morning, the woman gave birth to a child on road who died shortly.

“She did not get proper health facilities which led to the tragedy,” he alleged. When contacted, Sanghol-based health centre in-charge Dr Rashmi said the woman had severe anaemia, therefore, she was referred to another government hospital from where she was referred to the Fatehgarh Sahib civil hospital for blood transfusion.

“But the woman was taken to home not to hospital,” the doctor said.