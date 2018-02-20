Patiala: Three killed, 11 injured in blast at food processing unit

Three persons were killed while 11 were injured in a blast at a food processing unit in Sandharsi village on the Ghanaur-Shambu road, approximately 50 kilometre from Patiala, early Tuesday morning.

The blast took place at around 1:30 am when an ammonia gas cylinder exploded while factory employees were working in the peas packaging unit of Himalaya Fresh Protein.

Police said three persons died on the spot and that the condition of four injured is critical. The workers injured in the blast were rushed to Rajindera hospital from where the four seriously injured were referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, senior officials of district and police administration rushed to the spot to speed up rescue work.