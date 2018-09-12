Pay water, power bills using QR code in Chandigarh from next week

The department of information and technology, Chandigarh administration, is all set to introduce Quick Response (QR) code for paying both water and power bills. Though exact date has not been fixed for starting the service, but it will start from next week.

Speaking to HT, Arjun Sharma, director, information technology, said, “We have already finalised everything and we are hopeful of starting the service from next week.”

Currently, city residents have two options to pay their bills — in cash or through debit/credit card at Sampark centre or online. The facility will help the residents make the payment without cash or debit/credit card, he said.

“We have already made the arrangements with major banks for the said facility,” he added.

In December last year, Chandigarh administrator VP Singh Badnore had launched smart city cards.

The card was launched in collaboration with the Bank of India, which can be used to make payments for various government and commercial utilities, including power and water bills, besides as a valid identity proof.

Consumers can load up to Rs 50,000 in the card, but the maximum amount that can be spent without a one-time password (OTP) is Rs 2,000. For higher transactions, an OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number. Users will be able to know about all the transactions via SMS alerts to prevent misuse.

How it will work?

The administration will be displaying Quick Response (QR) code at all e-sampark centres. The residents have to download the mobile application, which will allow scanning of the code. The user will have to enter the account number against which the payment is to be made. The amount will automatically be deducted from the bank account linked.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 10:06 IST