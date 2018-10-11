Rs 10 lakh robbery in Ludhiana: Cousins who survived gunshots worried about their family

The two employees of a cash-management firm, who were shot at by four robbers on Tuesday evening, are the breadwinners of their family and rely on daily wages.

Undergoing treatment at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), they are worried about the loss of their daily income as it will take some days for them to be able to walk.

The victims — Karanvir Singh, 22, and Manpreet Singh, 27 — are cousins and reside together in Shimlapuri here.

They were robbed of Rs 10 lakh by at least four motorcycle-borne men on the Ferozepur Road while they were returning after collecting cash from an e-commerce company’s godown.

Karanvir lost his parents around 10 years ago and he, along with his younger brother, has been residing at Manpreet’s house since then.

Manpreet, who also lost his father a few years ago, lives with his mother and two cousins. Karanvir said he and his cousin had been working with a cash-management company for the past three years.

“As both of us lie here at the hospital, we are concerned about our family members as it will become difficult for them to earn daily income and bear the expenses,” he said.

Karanvir has sustained a bullet injury on the right thigh, while Manpreet has suffered a gunshot wound on the left leg.

Recalling the incident, Karanvir said at 6.50pm on Tuesday, they both entered an Amazon godown to collect the Rs 10 lakh cash.

“We were carrying the money in our bag and it was around 7.15pm when I and my cousin left the godown on a bike. When we were heading towards the Ferozepur Road, one of the four miscreants hiding on the roadside tried to snatch my bag. Manpreet lost control and we fell on the road,” he said.

He added that he and Manpreet nabbed two of the accused, but the remaining ones started thrashing them and opened fire.

No streetlight at the crime spot

“The spot where the incident took place was too dark as there was no streetlight and in the scuffle, I could not properly see the faces of the accused. But they fled on two motorcycles towards Rajguru Nagar,” recalled Karanvir.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Gurpreet Singh said a police team has already scrutinised the footage of CCTV cameras installed near that area and investigations were on.

