SC recommends appointment of 5 lawyers as judges in Punjab and Haryana HC

The Supreme Court collegium on Thursday recommended names of five Punjab and Haryana high court lawyers as judges of the high court.

They are Suvir Sehgal, former senior standing counsel, UT, and son of retired (justice) DV Sehgal; senior advocate, Girish Agnihotri, son of justice (retd) MR Agnihotri, Alka Sarin, former additional advocate general, Punjab; Kamal Sehgal and Jasgurpreet Singh Puri.

Of the eight names recommended by high court collegium in January, the decision on recommendation of senior advocate Puneet Bali, son of chief justice (retd) VK Bali, and Vikas Bahl, was deferred by the SC collegium stating that more information would be sought from the high court chief justice before taking a decision.

The name of IPS Doabia, son of justice (retd) TS Doabia, has been sent back to the high court.

The names of Jasgurpreet Singh Puri and Suvir Sehgal were recommended in 2011, Kamal Sehgal in 2012 and Girish Agnihotri in 2013 too, but did not find favour with SC collegium.

The collegium was presided over by chief justice Ranjan Gogoi with members justices SA Bobde and NV Ramana. The proceedings put out by the Supreme Court stated before taking a decision, the SC judges conversant with the affairs of the Punjab and Haryana high court were consulted and collegium also took note of concurrence by the chief ministers and governors of both the states.

However, to certain adverse observations made against the recommendees by the department of justice and complaints received, the collegium said that it did not find any substance. The collegium had also interacted with recommendees.

After recommendation of SC, the final nod is given by the Centre and notification issued in the name of the president. The current strength of high court is 50 judges against the sanctioned strength of 85 judges.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 10:00 IST