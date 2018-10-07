Sukhbir Badal met dera chief in Mumbai in September 2015, says Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar

Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Saturday alleged that Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had met Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in Mumbai on September 14, 2015, which paved the way for granting pardon to the latter by the Akal Takht on September 24.

Talking to the media here, Jakhar said, “I have proofs (about the meeting) and I dare Sukhbir to deny it. Otherwise, he should accept and seek apology from the Sikh community.”

He also asked Sukhbir to explain the need for having a meeting with Ram Rahim, who was ex-communicated from the Sikh Panth by the Akal Takht.

He alleged that the SAD chief bruised the psyche of the entire Sikh Panth, which felt ditched by his act.

The Gurdaspur MP also challenged Sukhbir to clear his stand about the meeting in Shiromani Akali Dal’s Sunday rally to be held in Patiala.

He accused the former deputy chief minister of backstabbing the Sikh community by holding this meeting with Ram Rahim “just to garner the dera’s support” by facilitating the release of dera chief’s movie MSG-2. He added that the meeting was held just three days before the release of the movie.

First Published: Oct 07, 2018 10:41 IST