Teenager friends crushed under truck near Ludhiana

A day after two friends were crushed to death by a truck near Basti Jodhewal chowk, lives of two more teenagers were cut short in another accident near Kanganwal on Friday afternoon.

The accident victims were identified as Gama Kumar, 18, of Dhandhari Kalan and Ashutosh Thakur, 18, of Giaspura, police said.

The incident took place when the two boys were going to the market on a scooter.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Joginder Singh, in-charge, Kanganwal police post said while Gama was driving the scooter, Ashutosh was riding pillion.

He added that when the duo was returning from Tajpur Road, a truck loaded with iron rods took a sudden turn and the scooter crashed into the truck. Both the teenagers fell off the two-wheeler and were killed on the spot as speeding truck crushed them to death, police said.

The Sahnewal police initiated investigation after arriving at the spot. The police said they seized the truck and registered a case against truck driver identified as Jeet Bahadur Verma of Giaspura. Jeet Bahadur had fled from the spot and left the vehicle on the road.

The ASI said a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused. The police said they had launched a manhunt for the arrest of the accused truck driver.

Meanwhile, the police sent bodies to civil hospital for postmortem.

FAMILIES IN SHOCK

Santosh Padhar, father of accident victim Gama, said he had asked his son to buy a body cover used during welding from a hardware store on Tajpur Road on Friday after which the two friends left on a scooter.

He added that Gama wanted to study abroad and was even preparing for it. Padhar said he had a welding workshop in Dhandari Kalan.

Ashutosh was a student of Class 12, he added.

