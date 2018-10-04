Those questioning my leadership are traitors: Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday said those questioning his leadership in the party are traitors.

“There is no question mark on my holding the party president’s post. SAD elects its president after five years,” he said during a meeting with Lehra MLA and former minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa in Sangrur.

The SAD chief held the meeting in a bid to put up a united face of the crisis-hit party in the wake of veteran leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s resignation from all party posts.

Sukhbir said SAD succeeded only due to the hard work of leaders like Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and Ranjit Singh Brahmpura and now all party workers will have to fight against the Congress.

“The battle has begun and now all the workers will have to play their role with full commitment. We will fight against the atrocities of the Congress and our workers are afraid of false cases,” he said.

Parminder said their family never demanded Lok Sabha tickets rumoured to be the reason behind his father’s resignation.

“My father resigned on health grounds. I am with SAD and will work for the party,” he said while addressing a party workers’ meeting ahead of the party’s October 7 rally in Patiala.

