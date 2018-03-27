Ultrasound shows twins, but woman gives birth to one child; Tarn Taran admn orders probe

The Tarn Taran administration on Monday ordered a probe after it received a complaint against a scan centre, which allegedly gave a false report about the pregnancy of a woman and, due to which, the woman had to go through a caesarean delivery, that too at a private hospital as the civil hospital in Tarn Taran and some other private hospitals allegedly refused to admit her after seeing the ultrasound’s ‘twin pregnancy’ report.

Assistant commissioner of grievances Rajneesh Arora said that he has set up a committee of three members — a gynecologist, a radiologist and a surgeon — to probe the matter and submit a report on Tuesday. “Strict action will be taken against the scan centre if the complaint is found correct,” he said. He said the role of the doctors of the civil hospitals that refused to admit the woman, will also be probed.

In his complaint to DC Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal, Gurjinder Kaur’s husband Ashok Kumar of the Gokalpura locality in Tarn Taran, has said his wife was pregnant and he started getting her time-to-time checks from the civil hospital from October 3, 2017.

He said the doctors of the hospital told him that his wife was healthy and there was no danger and expected normal delivery.

He said on the advice of the doctors at the civil hospital, he once again got her ultrasound done at the Modern Diagnostic Centre in Tarn Taran on March 15, and the report this test showed twin pregnancy.

Ashok Kumar said, after seeing the ‘twin pregnancy’ report , the gynaecology department of the civil hospital refused to admit his wife,saying they were unable to conduct the delivery. He said he went to various private hospitals in Tarn Taran for the delivery of his wife, but no one was ready to admit her because of the ‘twin pregnancy’ report.

Ashok said his wife’s health was deteriorating and he was forced to admit his wife on March 23 at the Sandhu hospital on the Sarhali road. “Doctors of the hospital conducted Caesarian delivery and my wife gave birth to only one child, instead of two as doctors were hoping on the basis of the ultrasound report,” he said in his complaint.

Owner of the Mordern Diagnostic Centre Tarsempreet Singh, who is also an Akali leader, refused to talk about the matter. Civil surgeon Dr Samsher Singh said if the civil hospital refused to admit the woman, action will be taken against the doctors concerned.