Rajasthan Assembly Election 2018: 35,000 bovines died during BJP government rule, claims Congress’ Surjewala

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday claimed that 35,000 bovines had died in the five years of theBJP government’s rule, when Vasundhara Raje and her party had formed the government in 2013 on the promise that they would serve the cows.

Addressing the media at the party’s state office here, Surjewala said, “Gau suraksha nahi vote suraksha (not cow protection but securing of votes) has become the BJP’s slogan.In its 2013 manifesto, the party had promised allocating Rs 1,750 crore for the welfare of the bovines. But the Raje government cheated the people on the promises the party had made in the name of cows.”

The leader alleged that during Raje’s rule, cows died in shelters where they were supposed to be fed. “There was corruption in the supply of medicine and fodder meant for the cows.One after another, cows kept dying from hunger but there was no one to hear their screams,” he alleged.

“Raje had closed her eyes when bovines were dying in the slush of Hingonia Guashala in Jaipur and under a corrupt system, money sanction for the fodder of cows was being looted. Between July 2016 and October 2018, there was no stock of medicine, injection and drip available for the treatment of cows in Hingonia Guashala. The BJP made 665 promises in 2013 but cheated the people as well as ‘mother cow’ when the party came to power. That is why people in the state are saying that ‘gaumata guhaar lagati rahi, bhajpa farzi ishtehar chapvati rahi’ (cows keep pleading while the government kept publishing fake advertisements),” Surjewala said.

Reacting to the allegations, BJP state spokesperson Pankaj Meenasaid, “The welfare of cows and bovines is the priority of our government, which is why we have created a separate ministry for it. Hingonia Gaushala was in poor state for several years. It was the BJP government which improved its condition and made it productive.”

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Berojgar Ekikrit Mahasangh (RBEM, the federation for the unemployed) and the Viklang Adhikar Mahasangh (VAM, the federation for the rights of differently abled) on Tuesday announced their support to the Congress in the polls due on Friday.

RBEM state president Upen Yadavsaid the decision was taken after a meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the party’s state president Sachin Pilot in Bhilwara.“The Congress party has assured us that they will fill the vacant posts in various government departments,” Yadav said.

VAM national vice-president Hemant Goyal said , “The Congress party has assured us that once their government is formed, they will give 4% reservation to the disabled in the panchayat and local bodies elections. That’s why we are extending our support to them.”

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 14:02 IST