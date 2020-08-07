e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Ranchi / Govt to encourage sports & sportspersons, says Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Govt to encourage sports & sportspersons, says Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

The chief minister said this after he received information in his twitter handle that international woman football player Sangita Soren was making leaf-plates for subsistence at Dhanbad’s Baghmara area.

ranchi Updated: Aug 07, 2020 17:31 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Ranchi
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said that his government will soon bring a sports policy to encourage sports and sportspersons.
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said that his government will soon bring a sports policy to encourage sports and sportspersons.(PTI)
         

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday said his government was committed to encourage sports and sportspersons and will bring a new sports policy soon.

The chief minister said this after he received information in his twitter handle that international woman football player Sangita Soren was making leaf-plates for subsistence at Dhanbad’s Baghmara area.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister asked the Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner, Uma Shankar Singh, to help her (Sangita) and her family with government aid.

The chief minister said that his government will soon bring a sports policy to encourage sports and sportspersons.

The CM was informed that the player was preparing paper plates for her livelihood. She had played for the country in several international matches.

The Jharkhand government had earlier provided financial support to national-level archer Sonu Khatoon who was forced to sell vegetables in Dhanbad.

The chief minister had earlier helped athlete Geeta Kumari who was forced to sell vegetables in the streets of Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district to get financial assistance from the district administration and also a monthly stipend to pursue her athletics career.

tags
top news
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
PM Modi to launch submarine cable connectivity for Andaman & Nicobar
PM Modi to launch submarine cable connectivity for Andaman & Nicobar
Kedarnath tragedy: Expert panel to find remains of 3,075 people missing since 2013 floods
Kedarnath tragedy: Expert panel to find remains of 3,075 people missing since 2013 floods
Sushant Singh Rajput probe was quarantined, I wasn’t: Bihar IPS officer
Sushant Singh Rajput probe was quarantined, I wasn’t: Bihar IPS officer
Pained by loss of lives due to landslide in Kerala’s Idukki, says PM Modi
Pained by loss of lives due to landslide in Kerala’s Idukki, says PM Modi
Necessary security arrangements made for Independence Day: Delhi top cop
Necessary security arrangements made for Independence Day: Delhi top cop
Serum Institute ties up with Gates Foundation to speed up Covid-19 vaccine
Serum Institute ties up with Gates Foundation to speed up Covid-19 vaccine
Watch: Rain fury wreaks havoc in Kerala; landslides kill over 10 in Idukki
Watch: Rain fury wreaks havoc in Kerala; landslides kill over 10 in Idukki
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

ranchi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In