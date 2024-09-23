MahaRERA Update: Former Maharashtra chief secretary and journalist Manoj Saunik takes charge as MahaRERA chairman

Manoj Saunik, former chief secretary (CS) of Maharashtra and a former journalist, took charge as the chairman of Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) on September 20. Manoj Saunik, former chief secretary (CS) of Maharashtra and a former journalist, took charge as the Chairman of Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA)(MahaRERA)

Saunik is a 1987 batch Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer who retired as CS of Maharashtra in December 2023 and was serving as principal advisor to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Saunik replaces Ajoy Mehta as the chairman of MahaRERA.

Mehta, a 1984 batch IAS officer, joined MahaRERA in February 2021. Mehta vacated the post of MahaRERA chairman on September 20.

According to the Real Estate Regulatory Act, a chairman's tenure is for a period of five years or when the chairman completes 65 years of age.

Before Mehta, former IAS officer Gautam Chatterjee of the 1982 batch was the first chairman of MahaRERA since its inception in May 2017.

MahaRERA in place for homebuyers since 2017

Ever since the inception of MahaRERA in May 2017, more than 47,000 projects have been registered and more than 15,000 projects have been completed, according to the data uploaded on MahaRERA's website.

Along with this, MahaRERA has received more than 26,000 complaints against real estate projects of which 17,000 orders have been passed against these complaints.

Also Read: MahaRERA Update: Former Maharashtra chief secretary Manoj Saunik new MahaRERA chairman

The MahaRERA in a statement said that during Ajoy Mehta's tenure several landmark decisions and orders were passed. This included several aspects like project information disclosure, standardised format for agreement and allotment letter, parking allotment to homebuyers, setting up control room, establishing grievance redressal cell, setting up of different escrow accounts in the bank to ensure timely project completion.

Also Read: 5 things home buyers must know about MahaRERA making it mandatory for realtors to mention delivery date of amenities

The MahaRERA in July 2024 made it mandatory for real estate developers to mention the delivery date of amenities and the occupation certificate in the agreement for sale. The order was made effective from July 30, 2024.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate: This is how MahaRERA plans to fix leakage issues in apartments

The MahaRERA has said that amenities for which the delivery timelines will have to be mentioned in the agreement for sale include swimming pool, tennis court, badminton court, theaters, club house, gymnasium, table tennis area, squash court, giant chess area, garden, senior citizen zone, jogging track, juice bar, children play area, among others.