MahaRERA Update: Manoj Saunik to be the new chairman; Ajoy Mehta to vacate post in September

Former Maharashtra chief secretary Manoj Saunik, a retired Indian Administrative Office (IAS) of the 1987 batch, will take charge as the new chairman of Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) after the current chairman Ajoy Mehta vacates the post, Maharashtra's housing department said in a government resolution issued on July 16. Former Maharashtra chief secretary Manoj Saunik, a retired Indian Administrative Office (IAS) of the 1987 batch, will take charge as the new chairman of Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA).(Mehul R Thakkar)

Mehta, a 1984 batch IAS officer, joined MahaRERA in February 2021. He will vacate the post of chairman on September 21, 2024, a MahaRERA officer said.

According to the Real Estate Regulatory Act, a chairman's tenure is for a period of five years or when the chairman completes 65 years of age. "In this case, Mehta will complete 65 years of age on September 21, and hence the new chairman will take over from September 22," said the MahaRERA officer.

Before Mehta, former IAS officer Gautam Chatterjee of the 1982 batch was the first chairman of MahaRERA since its inception in May 2017.

Manoj Saunik who is expected to take the charge of MahaRERA chairman on September 22 had retired as Maharashtra chief secretary in December 2023. Saunik was appointed as chief secretary in April 2023, and has held several important portfolios in the Maharashtra government.

Ever since the inception of MahaRERA in May 2017, more than 46,000 projects have been registered and more than 15,000 projects have been completed, according to the data uploaded on MahaRERA's website.



Along with this, MahaRERA has received more than 25,000 complaints against real estate projects of which 17,000 complaints have been closed and hearings for around 8,000 complaints are ongoing.