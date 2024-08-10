 Mumbai real estate: Saugata Gupta of Marico and family purchase ₹36.4 crore apartment in Mumbai's Worli - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mumbai real estate: Saugata Gupta of Marico and family purchase 36.4 crore apartment in Mumbai's Worli

ByMehul R Thakkar
Aug 10, 2024 07:44 AM IST

Mumbai real estate: The flat measures 3,972 sq ft carpet and comes with five car parks. The transaction was registered on July 29, 2024, documents showed

Saugata Gupta, Managing Director and CEO at Marico and wife Reema Sen have purchased an apartment for 36.4 crore in Mumbai's Worli, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.

Saugata Gupta, Managing Director and CEO at Marico and wife Reema Sen have purchased an apartment for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>36.4 crore in Mumbai's Worli at Birla Niyaara project by Birla Estates. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pexels)
Saugata Gupta, Managing Director and CEO at Marico and wife Reema Sen have purchased an apartment for 36.4 crore in Mumbai's Worli at Birla Niyaara project by Birla Estates. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pexels)

The flat measures around 3,972 sq ft carpet and comes with five car parkings, according to the documents.

The transaction was registered on July 29, 2024 for which a stamp duty of 2.18 crore was paid along with registration charges of 30,000, the documents said.

Gupta and his wife Reema Sen are joint owners. The flat was purchased in the second phase of Birla Niyaara project, the documents showed.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd sells 20.5 acres land in Kandivali area for 210 crore

According to local brokers apartments in several luxury projects of Central Mumbai, particularly Worli command a per sq ft price of 70,000 to even 1 lakh per sq ft.

Also Read: MHADA lottery 2024: Apartments worth 29 lakh to 7.58 crore up for sale in Mumbai draw

An email query sent to Marico and Birla Estates did not get any response.

Also Read: Mumbai’s luxury housing sales up by 8% in H1 2024; touch 12,300 crore: Report

Mumbai top deals

Earlier in July, Priyanjali Mariwala, who leads the ASCENT Foundation, a not-for-profit organization of Harsh Mariwala, chairman of Marico, had bought an apartment for 65.25 crore in Sunteck Signature Island, Bandra Kurla Complex, in Mumbai, documents accessed by Zapkey showed.

The seller was Starlight Systems (I) Pvt Ltd. The carpet area of the housing unit is 8292 sq ft and comes with four car parking spaces, the documents showed.

In the recent past, Lloyds Group chairman Mukesh Gupta’s wife Abha Gupta and son Shreekrishna Gupta have purchased a triplex worth 107 crore in Worli, Mumbai, according to the property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.

The triplex measures 13,207 sq ft. The apartment has been purchased at a per sq ft rate of 81,133, according to the documents registered on June 27, 2024.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Real Estate / Mumbai real estate: Saugata Gupta of Marico and family purchase 36.4 crore apartment in Mumbai's Worli
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On