Mumbai real estate: Saugata Gupta of Marico and family purchase 36.4 crore apartment in Mumbai's Worli

Saugata Gupta, Managing Director and CEO at Marico and wife Reema Sen have purchased an apartment for ₹36.4 crore in Mumbai's Worli, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey. Saugata Gupta, Managing Director and CEO at Marico and wife Reema Sen have purchased an apartment for ₹ 36.4 crore in Mumbai's Worli at Birla Niyaara project by Birla Estates. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pexels)

The flat measures around 3,972 sq ft carpet and comes with five car parkings, according to the documents.

The transaction was registered on July 29, 2024 for which a stamp duty of ₹2.18 crore was paid along with registration charges of ₹30,000, the documents said.

Gupta and his wife Reema Sen are joint owners. The flat was purchased in the second phase of Birla Niyaara project, the documents showed.

According to local brokers apartments in several luxury projects of Central Mumbai, particularly Worli command a per sq ft price of ₹70,000 to even ₹1 lakh per sq ft.

An email query sent to Marico and Birla Estates did not get any response.

Mumbai top deals

Earlier in July, Priyanjali Mariwala, who leads the ASCENT Foundation, a not-for-profit organization of Harsh Mariwala, chairman of Marico, had bought an apartment for ₹65.25 crore in Sunteck Signature Island, Bandra Kurla Complex, in Mumbai, documents accessed by Zapkey showed.

The seller was Starlight Systems (I) Pvt Ltd. The carpet area of the housing unit is 8292 sq ft and comes with four car parking spaces, the documents showed.

In the recent past, Lloyds Group chairman Mukesh Gupta’s wife Abha Gupta and son Shreekrishna Gupta have purchased a triplex worth ₹107 crore in Worli, Mumbai, according to the property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.

The triplex measures 13,207 sq ft. The apartment has been purchased at a per sq ft rate of ₹81,133, according to the documents registered on June 27, 2024.