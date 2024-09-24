Universal Success Restaurants to pump in over 250 cr to set up more than 50 TGI Fridays outlets across India by 2030

Universal Success Restaurants, the hospitality arm of Singapore-based Universal Success Enterprises Limited, is set to open more than 50 new TGI Fridays outlets across India over the next 6 years at an estimated investment of over ₹250 crore. Universal Success Restaurants palns to to pump in over ₹ 250 crore to set up more than 50 TGI Fridays outlets across India by 2030 (Representational photo)(Pexels)

As part of the rollout, over 15 outlets will be opened in northern India, across cities such as Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.

TGI Fridays is a casual bar and grill restaurant chain, present across 44 countries through nearly 550 outlets.

This can be seen as a second attempt by the brand to capitalise on India's market potential, after about 20 of its outlets were shut down in 2022. Universal Success Restaurants acquired a 100% stake in TGI Fridays’ India business a few years ago from Delhi-based Bistro Hospitality.

In 2022, the company expanded its master franchise agreement to include all of South Asia and Southeast Asia.

Overall, Universal Success Restaurants has committed $500 million to open 75 new TGI Fridays outlets across South Asia and Southeast Asia by 2030.

Besides India, the plan includes expansion into countries such as Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand.

The new locations will be strategically situated in Malls, highstreet, corporate parks, and premier hotels in major metropolitan areas, the company said in a statement.

“TGI Fridays has two outlet modules—one around 2000 square fteet and another between 3000 to 4000 square feet…For placement, they will focus on the ground floor or first floor in high streets and business parks to ensure good frontage and visibility. In malls, TGI Fridays outlets will be situated in the food zone,” said Suman Dutta, CEO and Additional Director of Universal Success Restaurants.

Dutta also added that about 20% of the planned set up in India will be developed by the company itself, while the rest would be developed on the basis of a franchise model.

Business in northern India

For the brand's foray into northern India, Universal Success Restaurants has partnered with Feastary Hospitality.

A unit of Lion India Ltd, Feastary Hospitality has acquired the master franchise for the dining chain across North India. The company operates multiple quick service restaurant outlets under its brands such as Chaat & Chai Co, Matki, The South Pantry and Masala Gali, among others.

Universal Success Restaurants’ parent company Universal Success Enterprises Limited is a multinational real estate developer engaged in a diverse range of projects including townships, IT parks, data centres, logistics parks and so on.

As per the company statement, Universal Success Restaurants is also eyeing opportunities in Tier II cities to further extend the brand's reach.

To support the current expansion plans, Universal Success Restaurants has partnered with supply chain and logistics experts to ensure smooth operations across India, the company statement noted. Their extensive network will facilitate the efficient delivery of raw materials and operational support for the new TGI Fridays locations, it added.