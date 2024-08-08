Radisson Hotel Group to develop 100-room facility in Chennai

Radisson Hotel Group on August 8 announced the signing of a 100-room Park Inn by Radisson on Chennai’s East Coast Road. This marks the debut of the Group’s Park Inn by Radisson brand in Chennai, the company said in a statement. Radisson Hotel Group on August 8 announced the signing of a 100-room Park Inn by Radisson on Chennai’s East Coast Road(Radisson Hotel Group)

The facility will be developed in partnership with Chanda Hotels Pvt Ltd, the company said in a statement. It is set to open in the second quarter of 2028, it said.

Radisson Hotel Group categorizes Park Inn by Radisson as an upper-mid scale offering.

Also Read: Brigade Group to launch 15 mn sq ft in Chennai by 2030, to invest ₹8000 crore

The Group currently operates seven hotels and resorts in Tamil Nadu under multiple brands, including Radisson Blu, Radisson, and Park Plaza.

Why Tamil Nadu?

“Tamil Nadu offers a significant opportunity to us for growth and expansion. With its diverse and strong demand, the region has an appetite for hotels and resorts across segments,” said Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President - South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

Also Read: Average time taken to complete real estate projects lowest in Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru

“This new signing marks our fourth hotel in this city, complementing our existing brands such as Radisson Blu and Park Plaza,” said Davashish Srivastava, Senior Director Development South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

“This collaboration combines our local expertise with the Group’s global hospitality standards, ensuring a superior experience for all our guests,” said J Ramachandran, Managing Director, Chanda Hotels Pvt Ltd.

Also Read: RMZ Corp, CPP Investments sell office asset in Chennai to Keppel for $264 million

Radisson Hotel Group has over 180 hotels in operation and development. Over half of the brand’s portfolio is in Tier-2 and 3 markets. The Group operates under multiple brands, including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson and Radisson Individuals and its extension Radisson Individuals Retreats.