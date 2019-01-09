9 trailer: Prithviraj is caught in a web of mystery in this horror story. Watch video

The first trailer for Prithviraj’s upcoming horror thriller 9 was shared on Wednesday. The film is about a father who has sworn to protect his young son while come to terms with his son’s fears and astonishing intelligence. Together, they have to face nine days in the face of peril and without fear. The film has a thick element of horror as a black mass tries to possess the son. In the otherwise dark and intense trailer, the women in the film add a little light.

Mamta Mohandas and Wamiqa Gabbi will play pivotal roles in the film. Wamiqa supports Prithviraj as he tries to understand who and what his son is fearful of. The first look posters of each character had a clue about the direction that their stories will take in the movie.

Prakash Raj will play Dr Inayat Ali Khan in the film who helps Prithviraj gain a sense of the situation. Who is behind the evil black mass and how will the father solve this fascinating mystery? The questions that crowd our mind will be answered on February 7, when the film releases.

Produced by Prithiviraj’s home banner and Sony Pictures, the film’s trailer has got positive response on Twitter. Dulquer Salmaan and Karan Johar also showered the trailer with praises.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 18:17 IST