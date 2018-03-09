Always wanted to give back to cinema: Actor Prithviraj turns producer

Well-known Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on Friday announced he’s getting into film production by floating his own company named Prithviraj Productions. Known for co-producing films with cinematographer Santosh Sivan and entrepreneur Shaji Nadesan under the banner of August Cinema, Prithviraj has finally decided to go solo after he announced his exit from the company last year. In a statement he shared on his Twitter page, Prithvi opened up about his new dream of funding content that’ll make Malayalam cinema proud.

“We have always wanted to give back to cinema and we couldn’t possibly think of a better way to do that than facilitate films which we believe will make Malayalam cinema proud. Why did it take one year? Why do we believe this could be the start of something very special for our industry? Why is this dream of ours effectively taking a step close to the vision that I have always harboured for Malayalam cinema? These are all questions to which hopefully you’ll find answers in the next few announcements that will follow. For now, I’d like to thank all of you who’ve given me what I have, not to forget Shaji Nadesan and Santosh Sivan who held my hand when I took baby steps into the world of film production, and a heartfelt thank you to each and everyone who taught me all that I know of cinema,” said Prithviraj, last seen on screen in Vimaanam.

Currently awaiting the release of his films Ranam and My Story, Prithviraj is all set to commence work on Blessy’s Aadujeevitham from this month. In the film, based on the 2008 popular Malayalam novel Goat Days - Prithviraj will be seen as an abused migrant worker in Saudi Arabia. He’s expected to undergo drastic weight transformation for the role.

