Home / Regional Movies / Aditi Rao Hydari to play the leading lady in Telugu film Maha Samudram

Aditi Rao Hydari to play the leading lady in Telugu film Maha Samudram

Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen next in Telugu film Maha Samudram with Siddharth and Sharwanand. The announcement was made on Monday. The film will be directed by Ajay Bhupathi.

regional-movies Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 15:24 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in Telugu thriller V.
Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in Telugu thriller V.
         

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari, recently seen in Amazon Prime’s Telugu serial killer thriller V, has been roped in to play the leading lady in upcoming Telugu action-drama Maha Samudram, which also stars Siddharth and Sharwanand in the lead.

The announcement was made on Monday via a statement. It’ll be the first time Aditi will be sharing screen space with Siddharth and Sharwanand. “The very talented and beautiful Aditi Rao Hydari is finalised as the female lead in our film. After considering various names, the makers felt Aditi would be the best choice for a crucial role which will have scope for her to perform,” read a statement.

An excited Aditi tweeted: “Looking forward. Thank you for the warm welcome. A new story, a new journey and brand new butterflies in my tummy! Maha Samudram (sic).”

 

To be directed by Ajay Bhupathi, the film marks Siddharth’s return to Telugu cinema after a hiatus of seven years. This project will mark the maiden collaboration of Siddharth and Sharwanand. Amidst rumours that Siddharth could be seen playing a negative role, the makers said in a statement that Siddharth was looking for the right Telugu project to make a comeback and he finally found one.

Welcoming Siddharth on board, Ajay Bhupathi tweeted: “Happy to have Siddharth in Mahasamudram. This intense multi-starrer will surely reach your expectations. Welcome back Siddhu (sic).”

Also read: Pratik Sehajpal on ex Pavitra Punia’s claims of him being aggressive: ‘I express every emotion very strongly’

Siddharth was last seen on screen in Tamil horror-thriller Aruvam, in which he played a food safety officer. He will next be seen in Shankar’s Indian 2, which co-stars Kamal Haasan, Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles.

The project is likely to go on the floors later this month. The film is being produced by Sunakara Ramabrahmam under the AK Entertainment banner.

