After Rajamouli, Jr. NTR heaps praise on Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu

It’s raining praise for Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu, which has floored both audiences and the critics. It’s one of the few films to have earned unanimous praise from members of the Telugu film fraternity.

A few days ago, filmmaker S.S Rajamouli appreciated the film, saying that it requires a lot of thought to raise issues like self governance in a commercial film. He appreciated both director Siva Koratala and Mahesh Babu for their conviction in the film. Rajamouli also said Mahesh Babu delivered his career-best performance in the film.

After Rajamouli, it was the turn of actor Jr. NTR to shower praise on Bharat Ane Nenu, which earned over Rs 100 crore worldwide in its opening weekend. “Blending social responsibility with commercial elements is not an easy job. Kudos to @sivakoratala for balancing both aspects beautifully. And congratulations to @urstrulyMahesh for delivering a flawless performance,” he tweeted.

In the film, Mahesh plays the Chief Minister of undivided state of Andhra Pradesh. Bharat Ane Nenu is having a dream run at the box office. Emerging as the biggest opener in Mahesh Babu’s career, Bharat Ane Nenu has become the second film in his career to join the $2 million club in the US. As on Sunday, the film has grossed over 3.5 million dollars overseas, according to trade pundits.

Even though Mahesh’s performance as a CM has earned good response from all quarters, he had qualms about playing the role at the pre-release event. “I was initially scared, but Siva’s story was so inspiring that I didn’t want to miss this opportunity. I believe this is my finest performance ever. Srimanthudu was a turning point in my career and I see Bharat Ane Nenu as another major turning point.”