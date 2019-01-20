Aniket Ghatge to portray the dark side of college life

When Aniket Ghatge decided to make his directorial debut in the Marathi film industry, he knew that it had to be different. The debutant wrote the script, the screenplay and dialogues of the film. Titled, College Diaries, Aniket says that the film will portray the dark side of college life. “We have often seen how films on college life throw light on romance and friendship. However, this film is different, without sounding cliched, it talks about what happens in colleges and goes beyond the rosy picture,” says Aniket.

Talking about his cinematic influences, he shares that he has always been inspired by world cinema. He wanted his debut film also to have a similar approach. “I find world cinema extremely intriguing and artistic. The treatment, approach and just about everything is done so well. As a film editor, I am an absolute fan of these films. So, my debut film does have a similar filming approach,” he says.

Aniket shares that it is an experimental film and draws a lot of influence from South Indian films such as Bahubali (2015) and Magadheera (2009). “When you watch these films, you immediately fall in love with the cinematography, screenplay and portrayal of the characters. The language doesn’t matter as you tend to enjoy the film. Similarly, I wanted to make a film with a similar approach,” he adds.

The film recently made news for having a song in five different languages — Marathi, Tamil, Hindi, English and Sanskrit, sung by Bollywood singers Shaan, Shalmali Kholgade, Benny Dayal, Anandi Joshi and Niranjan Pedgaonkar respectively.

The director hasn’t selected popular faces for the cast and he says it is a deliberate attempt. “I could have approached stars, but then, it would be difficult to get them to work according to my vision. I am not saying it is difficult to work with them. I am just saying that new actors are easy to mould,” he concludes.

First Published: Jan 20, 2019 19:30 IST