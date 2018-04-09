At Zee Telugu Apsara Awards 2018, Kajal Aggarwal and Tamannaah win honours

The Zee Telugu Apsara Awards 2018, which was held in Hyderabad on Sunday, saw the brightest stars of the Telugu film industry descend at the Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium, reports IB Times.

Among the top names to grace the occasion were Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada and Sree Mukhi, adds report. Kajal walked away with two awards -- Best Actress of the Year 2017 as well as Actress of the Decade. Obviously elated, she took to social media to thank all, especially her fans. She wrote: “I love you my amazing fans. Thanks for the constant love and support. I wouldn’t have lasted ten days forget ten years, had it not been for your encouragement ! #humbled #grateful #overwhelmed #ApsaraAwards2018.”

I love you my amazing fans. Thanks for the constant love and support. I wouldn't have lasted ten days forget ten years, had it not been for your encouragement !❤😘🙏🏻#humbled #grateful #overwhelmed #ApsaraAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/UMBoAF1LTh — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) April 8, 2018

Thank you @stylebyami #Shnoy #Vishalcharan #Ashwini_hairstylist for putting this look together, wearing H Craft Fine Jewellery rings and concept saree by the fab Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla 🖤 #ApsaraAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/wCuktJvcfT — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) April 8, 2018

She also thanked her designers for putting together her look for the night.

Another report in Bollywood Life mentioned the presence of actors like Shruti Haasan, Lakshmi Manchu and Arjun Reddy sensation, Shalini Pandey.

Meanwhile, Baahubali actor Tamannaah Bhatia was awarded the Sridevi Memorial Award while Kalyani Priyadarshan, daughter of veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan, picked the Debut Heroine of the Year title.

Lavanya Tripathi walked away with the Most Popular Face of the Year title while Bhumika Chawla won the Best Supporting Actress trophy. Sree Mukhi was awarded the Entertainer of TV title while Mehreen Pirzada was adjudged Trendsetter of the Year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more