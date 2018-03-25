Avengers Infinity War leaked promo features Guardians of Galaxy meeting Thor and we can’t stop laughing!

The Avengers: Infinity War, one of the biggest superhero movies to be ever made, has got all of us excited. Now, a leaked promo of the has surfaced on Twitter. It seems the promo was aired at a Kids Choice Awards Live event.

It features Guardians of the Galaxy meeting Thor for the first time. Following what happened in Thor Ragnarok, Thor is blasted off the planet and he ends up in the galaxy, which is where the Guardians come across his unconscious body.

Thor falls on what could be called the windshield of the Guardians’ necrocraft. Rocket Racoon is of course disgusted initially and wants him to be taken care of. Once the unconscious Thor is moved inside the necrocraft, Star Lord asks the obvious question, “How is this dude still alive?” To this, a stunned Drax replies, “He is not a dude, you’re a dude. This, this is a man, a handsome, muscular man.”

When Gamora starts to almost write an ode to Thor’s muscles, Star Lord comments in his signature dry tone, “Stop massaging his muscles.” Angry Gamora drops Thor’s hands and then the Star Lord continues, “Wake him up!”

He is not as impressed with Thor as his friends are and we can already imagine how well he is going to get along with the others, especially considering how much he hates Tony Stark’s plans. It is evident that the Guardians are going to be as hilarious as they ever were in the upcoming film.

What is noteworthy is Thor’s reaction to all of this. It is Mantis, who gets Thor to wake and the Norse God is of course stunned by the company. Then he asks, “Who are you guys?”

This hilarious repartee is a part of the extended trailer that was screened at the D-23 Expo.

