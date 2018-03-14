Exploring a new character in Kanne Kalaimanne, says Tamannaah Bhatia

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who has teamed up for the second time with national award-winning filmmaker Seenu Ramaswamy in Kanne Kalaimanne, says the opportunity her given her to explore a completely new character. Sharing a picture from the sets of the film on her Instagram page, Tamannaah wrote: “Time has just flown! We are almost on the verge of completing shoot; working with Seenu sir again has been so comforting as there was always an unspoken understanding. I also got an opportunity to explore a completely new character.” Tamannaah had previously worked with Seenu Ramaswamy in Dharmadurai.

The film also stars Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Tamannaah is all praise for her co-star. “Udhayanidhi Stalin is a very sensitive actor and I’m sure everyone is going to love him in this film, it’s been nothing short of a breeze working on this project. Jalendhar sir is full of energy and has given us some beautiful visuals. Some pictures let you encompass all the memories from the film shoot, this picture feels like that,” she added.

Tipped to be a rural romantic drama, the film marks the first time collaboration of Udhay and Seenu, whose last outing was the highly successful Vijay Sethupathi starrer Dharmadurai. To be produced by Udhay’s Red Giant Movies, the film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

