Gippy Grewal shares first song from Carry On Jatta 2, watch video

Punjabi star Gippy Grewal has unveiled the title song of his upcoming film, Carry On Jatta 2, and it is a fast number. Featuring Sonam Bajwa alongside Gippy, the film will release on June 1.

Gippy has starred in films such as Manje Bistre and Subedar Joginder Singh. Sonam and Gippy have previously worked together in Best of Luck and Manje Bistre.

The first Carry On Jatta released in 2012. It was directed by Smeep Kang - who directs the sequel as well - and also starred Mahie Gill. The film was inspired by the 1989 Malayalam film Chakkikotha Chankaran which was already remade in Kannada in 1992 as Mana Mecchida Sose.

