Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: As he turns 70, five popular dialogues that are best suited for his political entry

regional-movies

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 07:18 IST

Actor Rajinikanth recently made his political entry official. But the star has been hinting about his political plunge for many years through several popular dialogues in his movies. On the occasion of his 70th birthday, we take a look at five most popular dialogues from his movies that are best suited for his political ambition.

Padayappa: The line “En Vazhi, Thani Vazhi” (My way is my own) is best suited for Rajinikanth as he gears up to launch his party. At a time when most would expect him to seek alliance with some other major party, Rajinikanth has made it clear that he has his own way when it comes to politics.

Muthu: For many years now, Rajinikanth has been criticized for postponing his plan to enter politics. This approach of his can be best described by this line – “Naan eppa varuven, eppadi varuvennu yarukkum theriyadhu, aana varavendiya neratthil correct aga varuven” (When I will come or how I will come, nobody knows, but I will arrive when the time is right)’. With Rajinikanth finally announcing his entry into politics, it looks like the time is indeed right.

Baba: Another dialogue that can fully justify Rajinikanth’s entry into politics is from his film Baba. “Naan Vara Vendiya neram vandhudichi nee poga vendiya neram nerungidichi” (The time for me to enter has come, the time for you to go has arrived). You can’t find a better dialogue to mark Rajinikanth’s plunge into politics.

Also read: Radhika Apte agrees war films in India are ‘quite nationalistic’, says ‘we have a long way to go’ in telling more human stories

Baasha: “Naan oru thadava sonna, nooru thadava sonna maadiri” (If I say something once, it’s as though I’ve said it a hundred times). This dialogue from the movie Baasha can be used to perfectly describe Rajinikanth’s delayed entry into politics. He said long back that he will get into politics to serve people and is equivalent to saying it a hundred times.

Sivaji: Rajinikanth launching his own party is a big deal. If you’re wondering what he can achieve all by himself, here’s the dialogue that serves the perfect answer. “Kanna, panni dhan kootama varum. Singam Singleaa dhaan varum” (Only pigs come in herds. The lion always comes alone) .

Follow @htshowbiz for more