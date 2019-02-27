I enjoyed every bit of composing music for Ashi Hi Ashiqui: Sachin

Actor-director Sachin Pilgaonkar’s love for music is evident and known to all. The senior actor has been the voice behind hit numbers such as Zindagi Zindagi (Duniyadari; 2013), Aga Ye Hi Navi Navi (Amhi Satpute; 2008) and several other soulful hits. The Ranangan (2018) actor has now donned the hat of a music composer for his 22nd directorial venture, Ashi Hi Aashiqui.

What made you take up music composition for this project?

I have never made a complete love story, in my five-decade-long career. I felt this is probably the right time to explore the romantic genre in music as well. When the producers approached me to take up the project, they had one condition, that I should compose music for it. So, I really did not have a choice (laughs).

Tell us about the experience of composing music for Ashi Hi Aashiqui. Was it difficult relating to today’s music?

No. In fact, I felt the most comfortable composing for this movie. The songs are all about romance and relationships in today’s times. It is a language that I, myself speak. You have to live in the moment and stop reminiscing about the time that has passed. I never waste time thinking about what happened yesterday, as I am more interested in today and tomorrow. There are four tracks in this film; Rakamma— sung by Sonu Nigam, Teri Meri Meri Teri Aashiqui, Kallay Mala and Samjhe Kya (A cappella).

Abhinay Berde and Hemal Ingle play the lead in Ashi Hi Aashiqui, directed by Sachin Pilgaonkar ( Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO )

The track — Samjhe Kya has garnered a lot of attention. Which is you favourite track in this album?

As far as melody is concerned, Samjhe Kya is the closest to my heart. I had composed it when my daughter, Shriya (actor), was four-years-old. Almost two decades later, I have had the chance to use the song. I have also experimented with it by using a cappella. The band, Voctronica has done an amazing job by providing the vocals for this one. Then, the song, Kallay Mala will resonate with everybody, as it is a hummable number.

As a singer, how is your experience of working with new composers and musicians?

I enjoy working with new people in the industry and especially with those who don’t know much about me. It helps them explore my potential in ways, even I wasn’t aware of. For example, in my last film, Love U Zindagi, the music composer Sameer Saptiskar made me sing the song, Jawaani Janeman on a very different note. He told me that I sang in an old style of singing, where we go all out. Now, the trend is to hold back and curb the note. I thoroughly enjoyed learning all these new tricks from him.

You seem to have a great rapport with this generation. How do you manage that?

I have a knack of gelling well with all age groups. And, this is something I have imbibed from my gurus and seniors. They always came down to my age and spoke to me, instead of sitting on high horses. I have learned all this from them. Their kindness and values are what I am taking forward, and I hope the young ones take it forth too.

