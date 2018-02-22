It’s official: Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu and Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya won’t clash at BO

Film clashes may make for interesting news but they do no favour to the filmmakers or their films. Keeping this in mind, makers of Bharat Ane Nenu and Naa Peru Surya have decided to avert the clash of the superstar vehicles on April 26. Both the films were looking at the summer vacation slot earlier. Later, Rajinikanth’s Kaala also joined the race as Wunderbar Studios announced that the film will release on April 27. On Thursday, the Film Chamber held a meeting to avoid a clash at the box office.

After the meeting, the various films have updated their release dates. Mahesh Babu’s political drama -- in which he plays the role of a chief minister -- will release first on April 20 while Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya, in which the actor plays the role of a soldier, will come out on May 4.

An official statement read, “The makers of Mahesh Babu’s #BharathAneNenu and Allu Arjun’s #NaaPeruSurya have come to an understanding today. Release dates - Bharath Ane Nenu on April 20, Naa Peru Surya on May 4.”

Bharat Ane Nenu is directed by Koratala Siva and Mahesh will be paired opposite Kiara Advani in the film. This movie has been bankrolled by DVV Danayya. Naa Peru Surya , on the other hand, is directed by Vakkantham Vamsi, and will see Allu Arjun paired opposite Anu Emmanuel. This movie is being bankrolled by Sirisha and Sridhar Lagadapati under the Ramalakshmi Cine Creations banner.

