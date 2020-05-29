Jyotika starrer Ponmagal Vandhal leaked on piracy site Tamilrockers

regional-movies

Actor Jyotika’s latest Tamil film Ponmagal Vandhal, which had its OTT premiere on Thursday night, was leaked online by Tamilrockers even before it went live on streaming platform Amazon Prime.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the movie was leaked online by the piracy site Tamilrockers a few hours ahead of its world premiere on Amazon Prime. The report added that Ponmagal Vandhal’s HD version was on the piracy website which is a matter of worry for the makers.

On Thursday night, the film’s release was advanced by a couple of hours. It was originally scheduled to stream from midnight on Amazon Prime.

Ponmagal Vandhal, which stars Jyotika in the role of a lawyer, is the first mainstream Tamil film to have a direct OTT release, bypassing theatres that are currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Jyotika said she’s open to exploring opportunities on OTT platforms, provided she gets something worth checking out. “At 2D Entertainment (Suriya’s production house), we are on the lookout for fresh content. If we get something exciting on OTT platform, I’d love to give it a try. I’m totally open to the idea,” she said.

Directed by debutant JJ Fredrick, Ponmagal Vandhal stars Jyotika in the role of a lawyer for the first time in her career. It’s the story of an honest lawyer’s attempts to redeem a wrongfully convicted woman.

The film, which is produced by actor Suriya, also stars K Bhagyaraj, R Parthiepan, Pandiarajan and Pratap Pothen in crucial roles.

Following the decision to release Pon Magal Vandhal directly on Amazon Prime, theatre owners in Tamil Nadu expressed immense shock and disappointment. However, the opposition from theatre owners didn’t stop the makers from revoking their decision to go ahead and release directly on OTT.

