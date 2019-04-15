Kaappaan teaser: This Suriya starrer promises to be an action fest all the way

The highly-anticipated teaser of Suriya starrer Kaappaan was unveiled on the occasion of Tamil New Year on Sunday. The minute and a half teaser assures that the film will be high on action and there’s no two way about it.

The action-packed teaser introduces Suriya sporting different disguises from a bomber, a naive villager, a handicapped Muslim man and a government official. We see him deal with explosives like it is child’s play. In another scene, we see Suriya run atop a moving train. We also see Sayyeshaa on Suriya’s pursuit and she calls him a terrorist in one scene.

In the film, it is rumoured that Suriya plays a bodyguard to the Prime Minister, which has been played by Mohanlal. The teaser, which also gives us glimpses of Arya, Boman Irani and Samuthirakani, confirmed that the film is gearing up for release this August. Suriya shares screen space with Mohanlal for the first time in Kaappaan, which has been directed by KV Anand.

In a recent Facebook live chat, Suriya opened up about working with Mohanlal in the film. “He is the best (actor) we have in our country. We have learned about acting through his movies. I was introduced to Malayalam cinema with Kilukkam, Kireedam, Spadikam and all his wonderful films.”

Suriya said he takes reference for his films from his work. While most actors struggle to perform in front of a camera, Suriya said that even if there is a magnifying lens right in front of his face, Mohanlal will make it disappear.

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 13:42 IST