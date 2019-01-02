Suriya’s Kaappaan to Dhanush’s two-movie deal, here’s everything new this year

On New Year’s Day, there were multiple announcements about upcoming films, their release dates, and titles as well as new movies signed by actors. The first of the announcements came from Surya 37 team, who released new posters revealing Suriya and Mohanlal’s looks in the film. The film is titled Kaappaan, with a tagline “is on a mission to save you”. The first look reveals Suriya holding a weapon, and in the background, there are multiple SWAT officers aiming at something. The film -- produced by Lyca Productions -- also stars Sayyesshaa.

The teaser of Varma, the remake of hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy, will release on January 9. The film is being directed by Bala and produced by Vikram, whose son Dhruv Vikram will debut in the lead role. Prithviraj’s Malayalam film 9’s teaser will also release on January 9.

Taramani actor Vasanth Ravi will be collaborating with Bharathiraja on a new gangster film titled Rocky. The first look of the same was also released on first day of the New Year.

.@SathyaJyothi_ signs 2 film deal with @dhanushkraja - 1. To be directed by #DuraiSenthilKumar and music by Vivek & Mervin 2. Second film to be directed by #Mundasapatti #Ratsasan fame #RamKumar. All the best to the team. pic.twitter.com/697haydNU8 — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) January 1, 2019

Rajiv Menon’s Sarvam Thaalamayam, which was earlier expected to release on December 23, will now release on February 1 and the announcement was made by the makers on Tuesday. The film stars GV Prakash and has music by AR Rahman. Another GV Prakash film, 100 percent Kadhal will release on Valentines Day in February.

Sathya Jyothi films, the company which produced Ajith’s Viswasam and Vivegam has now signed a two-project deal with actor Dhanush. The first film will be directed by Durai Sethilkumar and have music by Vivek and Mervin. The second project will be directed by Ratchasan fame Ram Kumar.

The teaser of Nayanthara’s upcoming starrer Airaa is also slated to release on January 9. The actor plays the protagonist in this film. She wrapped up shooting for the same and headed out for a vacation with director Vignesh Siva, with whom she is in a relationship. The two of them are in Las Vegas and began their vacation with a Bruno Mars concert.

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 16:06 IST