Kadaram Kondan teaser: Vikram plays the bad man in this Kamal Haasan production. Watch teaser

Actor Vikram’s upcoming film, Kadaram Kondan’s teaser was released on the occasion of Pongal and from the looks of it, the film is an action thriller. Vikram plays the role of KK, a man who kills. What happens when the Singapore police, headed by a woman try to track and capture him?

Malayalam actor Lena looks intense in her role as one of the officers who trying to capture KK.

Kamal Haasan, who is producing the film under the banner of Raj Kamal International Films, has also cast his daughter Akshara Haasan as the female lead. She is paired opposite Nassar’s son Abi Hassan.

Kamal shared the teaser of the film on the social media along with the caption, “With lot of pride and happiness, I present you the teaser of Kadaram Kondan & Chiyaan Vikram in @RajeshMSelva’s second directorial in RKFI. wishing My entire team all the very best..!”

Vikram is playing a spy in another film titled Dhruva Natchathiram, directed by Gautham Menon. However, the film has been delayed due to various reasons. The teaser of the film created a buzz but the film is yet to hit the theatres.

Vikram will also be seen in a film titled Mahavir Karna. This is helmed by Malayalam director RS Vimal and has Vikram in the title role.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 13:58 IST