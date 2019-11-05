Kaithi director Lokesh Kanagaraj to team up with Kamal Haasan

regional-movies

Kaithi director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is basking in the phenomenal success of the movie, will reportedly direct Kamal Haasan next, according to a report by Tamil weekly Vikatan. A die-hard Kamal Haasan fan, Lokesh had opened up in some of his recent interviews that it’d be dream come true to work with Haasan.

Raaj Kamal Films International has reportedly signed Lokesh and has paid him a token amount as advance. However, the project won’t go on the floors anytime soon.

Lokesh is currently busy with his next project featuring Vijay. Dubbed Thalapathy 64, the yet-untitled film is currently on the floors in Delhi where the makers recently shot the introduction song.

Kamal Haasan, on the other hand, is busy shooting for Shankar’s Indian 2. The film, a sequel to Indian, will mark the return of Haasan as nonagenarian vigilante, Senapathy. Indian 2 also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

Haasan also has Tamil political thriller Thalaivan Irukkindran, which is rumoured to be a sequel to Thevar Magan, in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Lokesh has confirmed a sequel to Kaithi is in the offing. He recently shared a tweet in which he has said Kaithi 2 is definitely happening.

“Thanks for the overwhelming response guys. Loved every minute in sets and the entire process of making Kaithi. Will cherish this forever! Thank you once again Prabhu sir and Karthi sir for the opportunity! To answer all your texts and calls, yes, Dilli will be back,” Lokesh tweeted.

Kaithi has performed exceptionally well at the box-office. Released alongside Vijay’s Bigil, the film has grossed over Rs 50 crore and is still going strong in theatres. The film, high on action, revolves around a prisoner who is on a parole to meet his daughter.

