Karthi’s Kaithi to be remade in Hindi, Lokesh Kanagaraj might direct remake as well

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 12:53 IST

Tamil film Kaithi, which was one of the major blockbusters of last year, is all set to be remade in Hindi, its makers have announced. The project will be jointly produced by Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures, the original producers of Kaithi.

In Kaithi, Karthi plays a prisoner on parole to meet his daughter he has never seen. When he crosses paths with a cop, he’s forced to join forces with him and fight the drug lords who are after a cocaine consignment in police custody. The entire story unfolds in a single night within a span of four hours.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Kaithi grossed over Rs 100 crore in cinemas during its run. Producer SR Prabhu has hinted that they plan to rope in Lokesh to direct the remake. The film was lauded for its tight screenplay and extremely well choreographed fight sequences. It’s essentially a gripping thriller and a tribute to all the celebrated cop thrillers one can think of.

“I think the subject of Kaithi is not region-specific and we thought it would be the right project to make our Bollywood debut. We are looking into the possibility of getting Lokesh to direct the Hindi venture as well, but it depends on a lot of other aspects. We plan to start the pre-production work as soon as we lock the lead actor,” Prabhu was quoted in a report by Times of India.

The team hopes to go on the floors by mid 2020. If everything goes as planned, the remake will hit the screens later this year. Meanwhile, Karthi is currently shooting for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. He plays one of the lead roles in this magnum opus based on Kalki’s epic Tamil novel of the same name.

