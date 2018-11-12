Malayalam actor Srinda Arhaan ties the knot with director Siju S Bava. See pic

Malayalam actor Srinda Arhaan on Sunday tied the knot with director Siju S Bava in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends. Actor Namitha Pramod shared a picture of the couple from the ceremony on her Facebook page and captioned it, “Congratulations Siju chettan and Srinda mole! Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness.”

Following this, fans of actor Srinda and Siju took to social media to shower the couple with good wishes. Srinda looked pretty in an orange silk sari that she paired with black blouse, while Siju sported the traditional mundu with a beige coloured shirt. Also present at the ceremony was Srinda’s son from her previous marriage.

Actor Srinda won critical acclaim for her roles in films such as 22 Female Kottayam, Annayum Rasoolum, 1983, Parava and was recently seen in Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela and Aadu 2. Her film Sinjar also won the Best feature film award under the Jasari award category at the 65th National Film Awards ceremony held in April 2018. She debuted as an actor in 2010 with the film Four Friends starring Jayaram, Jayasurya, Kunchacko Boban and Meera Jasmine in lead roles. Siju is currently working with director Aashiq Abu as an associate. He was also expected to debut as a director with Fahadh Faasil and Isha Talwar’s film Nale.

Actor Srinda had earlier married at the age of 19 followed by her divorce at 22 in 2008.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 16:26 IST