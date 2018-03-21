Mammootty returns to Telugu cinema after two decades, to play YS Rajasekhar Reddy in a biopic

Director Mahi Raghav, whose Telugu comedy Anando Brahma was one of the low-budget hits of last year, is gearing up with a biopic next – on the life of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, who passed away in 2009 in a helicopter crash. To be produced by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy, the film which is titled Yatra is slated to go on the floors later this year and the makers on Wednesday announced Malayalam superstar Mammootty will play the titular role in this prestigious project. The project will mark Mammootty’s return to Telugu filmdom after two decades. His last Telugu outing was Kodi Ramakrishna-directed Railway Coolie. His most popular Telugu film is Swathi Kiranam.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Raghav confirmed that Mammootty is officially on board. “It’s an absolute honour to be working with him. It’s too early to talk about the project but I can say confidently that Mammootty will fit the bill in this role,” Raghav said, and added that he’s thrilled to be associated with the project which will join the growing trend of biopic in Telugu cinema. As of now, four films – Mahanati, biopic on NTR, biopic on Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy and the Gopichand biopic - are in the offing. Mahanati, the film based on the life of legendary southern actress Savitri, is confirmed to hit the screens on March 30 this year.

In 2004, YSR was sworn in as the Chief Minister for the first time. It’ll be really interesting to see how audiences will accept and react to two biopics on the most fascinating politicians in the history of Andhra Pradesh.

