My story trailer: Prithviraj Sukumaran narrates a tale about lost love. Watch video

After Ennu Ninte Moideen, Prithviraj Sukumar and Parvathy are back together for My Story. The trailer of the upcoming film directed by Roshni Dinaker was released by actor Mammootty on social media. Narrated by Prithiviraj, the film keeps changing its time and space. Two people fall in love as they travel across Madrid, but for some reason, their relationship doesn’t work out.

Parvathy’s character is also seen walking hand-in-hand with Bigg Boss contestant Ganesh Venkatram’s character in the film. This hints towards a love triangle.

My Story is produced by Dinaker OV and Roshni Dinaker and the music is composed by Shaan Rahman. This movie is expected to hit the screens by the end of March.

Prithivraj and Parvathy will also be working together in Bangalore Days fame Anjali Menon’s upcoming directorial. This film will also mark the comeback of actor Nazriya Nazim to Malayalam film industry after she took a break post her marriage to Fahadh Faasil in 2014.

Author tweets @Priyanka_S_MCC

Follow @htshowbiz for more