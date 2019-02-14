NGK teaser: Watch out for a fiery Suriya in this political thriller

The highly anticipated teaser of Suriya starrer NGK, directed by Selvaraghavan, was released on Thursday on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. The teaser was originally planned to be released at 6 pm but after it leaked on Wednesday night, the makers were forced to release earlier.

Going by the teaser, NGK looks like the story of a common man turned leader and his rise in the dirty world of politics.

Suriya plays Nandha Gopala Kumaran. His people call him NGK. When the word NGK is uttered in the trailer, we hear loud chants of the public.

There’s a scene where we see Suriya ride a tractor in a farm. We can assume he plays a farmer or belongs to a family that earns its livelihood through farming. There’s a dialogue where we hear someone say to Suriya, “If people like you join politics, this would become a much better place.”

A few shots later, we see Sai Pallavi tell Suriya, “Kumara, if you step foot in filth, it will be cleansed.”

NGK stars Suriya and Sai Pallavi in lead roles.

Towards the end of the trailer, we see a bloodied hand rise in front of thousands of people. Could it be Suriya’s? We will have to wait for the film to release to find out.

The first impression of NGK, going by its teaser, is quite intriguing. One can’t shake off the hangover of Selvaraghavan’s Pudhupettai in a few scenes though.

When the project was first announced, it was supposed to hit the screens this Diwali along with Vijay’s Sarkar. However, the film had to miss Diwali release after Selvaraghavan fell ill and the shoot had to be stalled for a couple of weeks. The shoot was finally wrapped last month.

Produced by SR Prabhu, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Jagapathi Babu and Bala Singh among others.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 11:57 IST