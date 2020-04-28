e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / On her birthday, Samantha Akkineni gets a cake baked by Naga Chaitanya, see pic

On her birthday, Samantha Akkineni gets a cake baked by Naga Chaitanya, see pic

On Samantha Akkineni’s 33rd birthday on Tuesday, her husband Naga Chaitanya baked cakes for her to celebrate amid lockdown.

regional-movies Updated: Apr 28, 2020 16:23 IST
Indo Asian News Service, Hyderabad
Samanta Akkineni turned 33 on Tuesday.
Samanta Akkineni turned 33 on Tuesday.
         

Telugu star Naga Chaitanya baked a cake for his wife, actor Samantha Akkineni, who celebrated her 33rd birthday on Tuesday. Samantha took to Instagram and shared a string of photos and videos from her birthday celebration.

In one image, Samantha sits in front of a pair of chocolate cakes, folding her hands in prayer. In another picture, she strikes a pose for a selfie with husband Naga Chaitanya.

 

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan refused Hungama 2, says Priyadarshan: ‘Maybe they think I’m outdated, don’t like to beg actors’

The actor also shared a clip of Chaitanya baking cake for her in their kitchen and captioned it: “Family.... (no points for guessing what I am praying for).”

Samantha is set to make her digital debut with Manoj Bajpayee’s much-awaited web-series The Family Man 2. Samantha, who shot to fame as Samantha Ruth Prabhu, married actor Naga Chaitanya Akkineni in October 2017, and is a daughter-in-law of South Indian superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna.

On the work front, she was last seen in the fantasy drama Oh! Baby. She also had a cameo in Manmadhudu 2.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 recovery rate now stands at 23.3%, says govt
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 recovery rate now stands at 23.3%, says govt
BJP MLA says stop buying vegetables from Muslim sellers, defends remark
BJP MLA says stop buying vegetables from Muslim sellers, defends remark
Mahabharat: ‘Greatest epic in history of mankind’ to air on DD Retro
Mahabharat: ‘Greatest epic in history of mankind’ to air on DD Retro
‘Worse than coronavirus’: Gayle attacks Sarwan after Tallawahs exit
‘Worse than coronavirus’: Gayle attacks Sarwan after Tallawahs exit
Say Namaste hopes to be a viable, secure alternative to Zoom
Say Namaste hopes to be a viable, secure alternative to Zoom
2020 Hyundai Sonata and Sonata Hybrid get 5-star safety rating
2020 Hyundai Sonata and Sonata Hybrid get 5-star safety rating
‘Doing serious investigations against China’: Donald Trump on Covid-19 crisis
‘Doing serious investigations against China’: Donald Trump on Covid-19 crisis
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirusCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCOVID-19Delhi Covid-19Covid-19 Update

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies