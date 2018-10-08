Padi Padi Leche Manasu first look: Sai Pallavi, Sharwanand starrer is a colourful love story. See pic

Sai Pallavi and Sharwanand’s Padi Padi Leche Manasu’s first look was revealed on social media on Monday and the film looks like a colourful love story. The first look features Sai Pallavi in white kurta and blue pants, running away from Sharwanand, who is wearing a white tee-shirt with baggy pants. She has a wide small and it’s colourful all around in what looks like a Holi celebration.

The official page of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, who are bankrolling the film, shared the first look and tweeted, “This Winter, come fall in Love. Teaser on 10th October. #PadiPadiLecheManasu. A #Sharwanand & @Sai_Pallavi92 starrer Directed by @hanurpudi! A @Composer_Vishal musical! #PPLMOnDec21st #PPLMTeaser.”

The teaser of the film directed by Hanu Raghavapudi will be released on October 10 and the film itself is slated to release on the big screen on December 21. The team began to shoot for the film in February 2018 and the film also stars Murali Sharma, Suhasini, Priya Raman and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles.

The shooting took place in Kolkata, and was also extensively shot in Nepal. According to reports, Sai Pallavi will play a medical student. This is her fourth film in Telugu after Fidaa, MCA and Kanam. Sharwanand, on the other hand, was last seen in Mahanubhavudu.

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 19:07 IST