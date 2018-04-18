Pawan Kalyan’s brother Nagendra Babu lashes out at Sri Reddy

Even as Sri Reddy faces death and rape threats from fans of Pawan Kalyan for taking a dig at him, the actor-politician’s brother Nagendra Babu has comes to his defence. He held a press conference on Wednesday where he addressed multiple allegations made by Sri Reddy from when she began her protest.

He said, “Casting couch is an issue that exists not only in Telugu film industry, but television industry as well. But women should have the courage to take legal action in such cases. You have the right to file a complaint, even defend yourself when someone makes you uncomfortable by saying something. There should be a legal route to solution.”

Taking up the claim that Telugu filmmakers give preference to female actors from other states, he said, “The Constitution of India has given women the right to work anywhere in the country. A producers invests crores of rupees in a project on an average, and we cannot force them to choose a Telugu girl. Who would answer if their film faces loss? Also, if we put such barriers, what about actors who have worked in all industries but are from the south, like Sridevi?”

Nagendra Babu also stressed that women should approach the producers of their respective films if at any time they feel uncomfortable with the way they were approached. He explained, “As producers, we have a hundred things running in our mind and we might not know about this at all. So, it is important that you approach us and talk to us about this.”

Pawan Kalyan had said on Sunday that Sri Reddy should approach the police instead of taking to the streets. In reply, Sri Reddy demanded why the actor had organised a street protest to get special status for Andhra Pradesh. She wrote on Facebook that Pawan Kalyan should have taken the legal recourse instead of organising street protests and called out his hypocrisy. The press conference was held in the wake of Sri Reddy’s allegations against Pawan Kalyan. After the press conference, however, it is Pawan Kalyan who has received support from the industry.

Actors Nithiin and Varun Tej, both took indirect jabs at Sri Reddy. Nithiin tweeted, “For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction...just wait for it....its coming!!!” Varun shared a post which read, “Don’t bother with hypocrites or judgemental people who critcise you and put you down. They are too shallow to recognise their own weaknesses. It’s easier for them to try to make others feel bad than to look in the mirror at their own pathetic behaviours.”

Actor Radha Bangaru, also supported Pawan Kalyan and shared a video message, “How could one use abusive language against someone like Pawan Kalyan who is a senior and won many hearts through his work.” She also urged media to not give attention to Sri Reddy’s publicity stunts.

Madhavi Latha, another actor organised a silent protest in support of Pawan Kalyan. However, according to media reports she was asked to leave the venue by police. Director Venky Atluri wrote on Twitter, “Shouting will draw attention ,abusing will draw criticism . Ee chinna logic yenduku miss avtunnaru (Why are you missing this small logic).”

Sri Reddy began her protest against casting couch on April 7 and was successful in gaining the attention of national media, which resulted in the Committee Against Sexual Harassment (CASH) being formed in the Telugu industry.

