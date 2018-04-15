Pawan Kalyan tells Sri Reddy to go to police for justice, not TV stations

Actor Pawan Kalyan had organised a protest in Hyderabad on Saturday against the rape of an 8-year-old child in Jammu. Here, the press had asked for his comments about actor Sri Reddy’s protest against sexual harassment in Telugu film industry. To this, he said, “If they want justice, they should go to police stations and the courts, not TV stations.”

The actor who was asking for stringent laws in the country for crimes against women to prevent further such horrific events also said, “It is of no use if she keeps talking on the television channels instead of fighting her case in courts. Media can only deliver a message. Only the government wings can give her justice.”

Sri Reddy recently protested in front of the Telugu Film Chambers by stripping off her clothes. The actor then went on to accuse producer Suresh Babu’s son Abhiram of misbehaviour in an interview with a local news channel. She said that Abhiram had sexually exploited her.

Sri Reddy had also released screenshots of WhatsApp chat messages to the portal Telugu 360, which brought director Kona Venkat under the spotlight. After this, however, the actor has stayed away from the limelight.

The Telugu film chambers then set up CASH - Committee Against Sexual Harassment. “The chamber, as an umbrella takes responsibility of ensuing the implementation of Vishaka Guidelines, and make mandatory the establishment of CASH in production houses,” said a statement from the film body.

