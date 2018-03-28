Ram Charan on signing RRR without listening to the script: I believe in SS Rajamouli

Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be seen sharing screen space in Rajamouli’s upcoming film, which is bankrolled by DVV Danayya. The movie will go on floors in October, which gives enough time for the team to pre-production. Tentatively titled RRR, the project will be bankrolled by DVV Danayya. Speaking to reporters about this film in Hyderabad on Monday, Ram Charan said he signed the film without even listening to the script. “I believe in Rajamouli. His stories have strong content and are character-driven. I’m yet to listen to the script. Rajamouli promised me he will narrate the script soon.”

Earlier this month, Ram Charan and Jr NTR flew to Los Angeles for a ten-day workshop which included a photo-shoot under the supervision of international photographers, who finalised the looks of the actors for the project. Tipped to be action-based revenge drama, the rumour has it that this is a boxing-based subject and both the actors have been working hard towards a desired look. Even as the makers are yet to finalise the rest of the cast, rumours of Samantha being roped in as one of the leading ladies is making the rounds.

The project will only go on the floors after Jr NTR completes Trivikram’s project and Ram Charan finishes his next film with Boyapati Sreenu. It is believed Rajamouli’s project won’t be made on an exorbitant budget like Baahubali. However, it will still be made on a scale on which both Ram Charan and Jr NTR have not been seen before and this will be one of the highlights of the project.

