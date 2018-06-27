Rima Kallingal, Geethu Mohandas quit AMMA as Dileep returns to film body

Rima Kallingal, Remya Nambeesan, Geethu Mohandas and the actor who faced sexual assault in February are among those who have quit the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) after Dileep’s suspension was revoked. Dileep is one of the accused in the Malayalam actor’s assault case. Dileep was welcomed back into the fold a day after veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal was chosen as the new president of AMMA.

Speaking about Dileep’s return to the body, Remya Nambeesan said in a statement, “I was shocked to learn from the media the move to take up the issue which was not even in the general body agenda and then follow it up with a decision to reinstate the actor. The body clearly did not think of its member who was victim of the attack when the decision was being made.”

Geetu Mohandas also said that AMMA is an association that can only be fought from the outside. She said, “As a member of the panel, I had realised much earlier that to question the association from within would always be difficult. This association needs members who will fall in line and not question decisions of the leadership.”

The founding member of WCC, Rima Kallingal was quoted by Indian Express as saying, “Everybody is asking why we did not ask these questions (the WCC had raised concerns in its Facebook page) at the AMMA meet. There are two reasons. One, it’s going to be one year after the Malayalam actor assault case during which we have been initiating discussions on the issue with AMMA in many ways. We all saw how AMMA, during a show (AMMA Mazhavillu), which was organised collectively by everyone, reacted to our questions on a public platform.”

The skit put up at AMMA Mazhavillu took potshots at Women in Cinema Collective, which was set up to fight sexual inequality in the industry after the assault on the actor. Remya Nambeesan also said that there are other actors who would be quitting the association to show solidarity.

