Sindhubaadh movie review: This Vijay Sethupathi starrer is an action flick with no thrills

Sindhubaadh

Director: SU Arun Kumar

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Anjali, Surya Sethupathi, Vivek Prasanna and Linga

Rating: 2/5

Vijay Sethupathi’s Sindhubaadh, which was aggressively promoted as an action flick with a racy second half, is interesting as an idea but flounders as a film thanks to its haphazard execution which makes it a tiresome watch. Despite earnest performances from Vijay and Anjali, who shine as a pair in the first half; this is a film that fizzles out even before it can get you invested with some ambitious action sequences which elevates an otherwise drab of a second half.

Vijay Sethupathi plays Thiru, a small-time thief in Tenkasi who lives life on his own terms with his protégé Super (Surya Sethupathi). They pick pockets, steal from the affluent and live a comfortable life. When Thiru accidentally meets Venba (Anjali), it is love at first sight. He has a problem in hearing and she has a habit of speaking loud and they instantly hit it off, even though Venba initially doesn’t pay heed to his feelings. Venba has come home on a vacation from Malaysia where she works in a rubber plantation company. As Thiru and Venba spend time together and get to know each other, she leaves for Malaysia and when she calls him the next time, she is crying on the phone and pleading him to come and save her. When Thiru lands in Malaysia and starts looking for Venba, he earns the wrath of Ling (Linga), a dreaded gangster who is the mastermind behind skin trade business.

After a laid-back first half filled with enjoyable humour and cutesy romance, you expect the film to pick up steam when the action shifts to Malaysia and subsequently to Thailand and Cambodia. Unfortunately, there isn’t a single praiseworthy moment post interval and even the much hyped action stretches fall flat, leaving absolutely no impact whatsoever. As a film, Sindhubaadh is stuck between being an out-an-out action flick and a comedy and even when it merge the genres, the result isn’t satisfactory because these are short-lived moments.

Some scenes in the second half aren’t just bad but plain silly. For instance, Thiru and Super evade a whole army of Ling’s henchmen and the ensuing chase sequences are so poorly edited, it takes out the thrill even in the most important scenes. Director Arun Kumar, who really impressed with his previous films, Pannaiyarum Padminiyum and Sethupathi, struggles to give us a film that’s neither wholesomely action-packed nor funny enough to oversee its shortcomings. If not for the lead characters and their performances, Sindhubaadh would’ve been unimaginably boring.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 17:49 IST