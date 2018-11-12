Sports teach you ways to deal with failures: Sai Tamhankar

A state-level kabbadi player in school, Sai Tamhankar is now thrilled to be associated with a wresting team. The Love Sonia actor is the owner of Kolhapuri Mavle, a wrestling team. Talking about her sports innings, Sai says, “I have been a kabbadi player and we had once lost a state-level match miserably. We played very well in the first half and then the opponents used our strategies and weakness against us in the second half. Since then I would always wonder about being in a stadium, feeling that adrenaline rush, and enjoying a sport. So, when I was approached to own a team for Maharashtra Kusti Dangal, I jumped at the opportunity.”

The Vazandar (2016) actor meets her team before and after every match. She admits that it is a different high to be associated with sports. “I am fulfilling and living my dreams through these players. They are extremely hard working and sincere. I am getting to relive some very special moments of my life with them. Though they are slightly behind in the score table, they have created a spirit in the game and will be remembered for that.”

Sai believes that sports is extremely important, especially in today’s time when everything is available too easily. “We need to create awareness and spread the message about the importance of fitness and sports. Apart from the physical plus points, a sport teaches you to deal with failures, team spirit, compassion and also sporting spirit. I have seen how players from the same akhada, when pitched against each other, still touch the opponent’s feet before a match. Only sports can bring in this kind of respect.”

The actor will be next seen in a rom-com and will soon be making her digital debut with a web series.

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 13:28 IST