Suriya’s Kaappaan defies poor reviews, makes Rs 44 crore worldwide

regional-movies

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 17:03 IST

Suriya-starrer Kaappaan, directed by KV Anand, may have been heavily panned by critics but the film still managed to impress at the box-office, with opening weekend gross of Rs 44 crore.

According to trade analyst Trinath, Kaappaan performed exceptionally well in Tamil Nadu and Kerala apart from a few overseas territories. Unfortunately, the film turned out to be a disaster in Andhra and Telangana.

In Kerala, the film has registered the second best opening day numbers for Suriya after Anjaan. Trinath pointed out that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s presence in the film worked in favour of the makers in Kerala.

Trinath further added that the box office performance of Kaappaan during this week will decide its fate as a hit or flop. At this stage, he said the film should comfortably break even in Tamil Nadu. The Kerala distributor will be seeing profits in another two days.

The film, produced by Lyca Productions, was originally slated for release on August 30. However, its release was postponed to make way for the release of Prabhas’s Saaho.

The film, which also stars Arya, Boman Irani and Samuthirakani in crucial roles, marks the third collaboration between Suriya and Anand. It was the first time Suriya was seen sharing screen space with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal.

While Mohanlal was seen playing the role of the Indian Prime Minister, Suriya played a commando in Special Protection Group. In a recent Facebook live chat, Suriya opened up about working with Mohanlal in the film.

“He is the best (actor) we have in our country. We have learned about acting through his movies. I was introduced to Malayalam cinema with Kilukkam, Kireedam, Spadikam and all his wonderful films.”

Meanwhile, Suriya is currently busy shooting for Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottru, a film based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath – founder of the budget airline Air Deccan.

Being produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, the film marks the southern debut of well-known Bollywood producer Guneet Monga, who will be co-producing this project.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 17:02 IST