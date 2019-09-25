Telugu actor Venu Madhav dies at 39, Nani leads the film industry in paying tributes

regional-movies

Popular Telugu comedian Venu Madhav, who starred in over 150 films, breathed his last on Wednesday. The 39-year-old succumbed to kidney-related ailments at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

According to industry sources, Madhav was undergoing treatment at Yashoda Hospital for two weeks and was discharged on Sunday. He was reportedly advised to undergo kidney transplant.

Yashoda Hospital PRO Sampath told the News Minute, “Venu Madhav was brought to Yashoda Hospital on Tuesday evening and was availing treatment. The actor was known to be suffering from multiple health issues.”

“He was discharged on Sunday, but his family brought him back on Tuesday afternoon after his condition worsened. He was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit and was put on life support. He passed away around 12.20 on Wednesday,” a source at the hospital said.

Paying a tribute to the actor, Nani wrote, “I remember how much I controlled my laughter holding the clap board when Venu Madhav gaaru was in the frame during Radha Gopalam. His energy and timing are unmatchable. God bless his soul and my deepest condolences to the family.”

Born in Suryapet, Madhav began his career as a mimicry artiste. Recognised by for talent to mimic any voice and a great humour sense, he made his acting debut with the 1996 Telugu film, Samapradayam. He went on to star in several popular Telugu films including Master, Tholi Prema, Nuvve Nuvve, Yuvaraju, Dil, Simhadri and Arya.

In 2016, Madhav made his last screen appearance in Dr. Paramanandaiah Students. Over the past couple of years, he was down on health and rarely made a public appearance. Madhav even dabbled in politics for a while. He campaigned for Telugu Desam Party in recent elections.

