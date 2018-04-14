Theatre lets you do what you want: Sharvani Pillaai

Actor Sharvani Pillaai is currently enjoying the feedback that she received for essaying the role of Revati Vaidya in the film, Asehi Ekda Vhave. Playing the elder sister to actor Umesh Kamat in the film, Sharvani portrays a strong businesswoman. Sharvani says, “The story of a project is very important. I need to feel the satisfaction of playing the character. For me, it is all about dividing time to enjoy every medium. When I select a project, I try and pick the ones which will allow me to do many things at once.”

The actor admits that theatre is one medium which she enjoys the most. “After a serial or film, I always have this need to do a play. Theatre, I feel, lets you do what you want to do. There is creative liberty to experiment and improvise. Also, I can evaluate my performance after every play and make changes for the next. Television or films don’t give you that chance.”

She adds that the instant audience reaction is another factor that helps keep the actor on their toes. “It is a very enriching process. While you are on stage, you can feel what your audience wants. There is no communication yet there is direct feedback from them. This is very special and limited to the stage.”